Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Ragnarok Is The Best-Reviewed Marvel Film Ever Thor: Ragnarok - The third film in the Thor franchise now sits as the highest-scoring movie ever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

458 Shares EMAIL PRINT Thor: Ragnarok - Brothers in arms (courtesy Disney-Marvel Studios)



That's because the third film in the Thor franchise now sits as the highest-scoring movie ever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to the film-review aggregation site.



Yes, although 2008's Iron Man is the undisputed granddaddy of the MCU, its long-reigning score on Ragnarok (96 percent).



That's not simply an early tally, either. The franchise's pivot to a more humorous tone is registering with critics at large, as Ragnarok (opening Friday ) has 125 positive reviews out of 130 total.



Among Marvel universe films, Iron Man, this year's Spider-Man: Homecoming (92 percent), 2012's The Avengers (92), 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy (91) and last year's Captain America: Civil War (90).



And last on the list of the 17 MCU films? That would be 2013's Thor: The Dark World (66 percent) - meaning that Ragnarok rates as the single greatest uptick between films for any Marvel character's franchise.



Thor: Ragnarok, directed by Taika Waititi, has also grossed $109 million overseas as the studio sets its sights on a domestic debut north of $100 million.



(c) 2017, The Washington Post



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



The reductive math of Rotten Tomatoes might have its detractors, but you likely won't hear the makers of Thor: Ragnarok complaining.That's because the third film in the Thor franchise now sits as the highest-scoring movie ever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to the film-review aggregation site.Yes, although 2008'sis the undisputed granddaddy of the MCU, its long-reigning score on RottenTomatoes.com (94 percent certified "fresh") has been eclipsed by(96 percent).That's not simply an early tally, either. The franchise's pivot to a more humorous tone is registering with critics at large, as(opening Friday ) has 125 positive reviews out of 130 total.Among Marvel universe films, Ragnarok is immediately followed on the site's "Tomatometer" ranking by, this year's(92 percent), 2012's(92), 2014's(91) and last year's(90).And last on the list of the 17 MCU films? That would be 2013's(66 percent) - meaning thatrates as the single greatest uptick between films for any Marvel character's franchise., directed by Taika Waititi, has also grossed $109 million overseas as the studio sets its sights on a domestic debut north of $100 million.(c) 2017, The Washington Post