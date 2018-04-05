This Time Amitabh Bachchan Got Stuck In Mumbai Traffic. 'We Feel You,' Says Twitter

Highlights
Here's what Amitabh Bachchan posted on Twitter:
T 2765 - A 30 min drive .. takes 5 hours .. ! thats the Phantom movie camera moving at 500 frames per second .. Film City to JVPD Scheme, Juhu .. normal camera moves at 24 frames ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2018
Some time back, when Shah Rukh Khan got stuck in traffic, he made the best use of his time by clicking pictures and sharing them on social media. Remember the black and white selfie, which he clicked on his way to the sets of Zero? "I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai Zero shoot. It's taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded..," SRK captioned the picture.
I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai#Zero shoot. It's taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded... pic.twitter.com/eLfJbYW1jg— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 7, 2018
And this....
Traffic maketh you a photo editor...besides late for work... pic.twitter.com/xlvHKY93Xf— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2018
On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly took a chopper to work to escape the traffic during peak hours. A mid-day report stated that from Shah Rukh Khan's home in Bandra to Vasai, where he'll be shooting for Aanand L Rai's Zero until April 8, would have taken him 'three hours,' so he opted for a 'quicker mode of transport.' "The drive to the location from Bandra is nearly three hours during peak hours. Since that would mean spending six hours in a car every day, Shah Rukh decided to opt for a quicker mode of transport," mid-day quoted a source as saying.
One of Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs shared a picture of the actor on the helipad.
Amitabh Bachchan was recently in Hyderabad, where he had been shooting for a cameo in Chiranjeevi's 151st filmSye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Sharing photos from the sets of film, Mr Bachchan wrote: "Narasimha Reddy... the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu."
T 2758 - SYEERA .. !! Narasimha Reddy .. the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu .. !! pic.twitter.com/cysNhFBAgG— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018
He also shared close up shots of his look in the film on Twitter and wrote, "Nirvaan...and the call of the Himalayas...!!"
T 2758 - NIRVAAN .. and the call of the Himalayas .. !! pic.twitter.com/OvGNr6OfAA— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018
He is currently gearing for the release of 102 Not Out, which also stars Rishi Kapoor. 102 Not Out is scheduled to release on May 4.