This Time Amitabh Bachchan Got Stuck In Mumbai Traffic. 'We Feel You,' Says Twitter

T 2765 - A 30 min drive .. takes 5 hours .. ! thats the Phantom movie camera moving at 500 frames per second .. Film City to JVPD Scheme, Juhu .. normal camera moves at 24 frames .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2018

I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai#Zero shoot. It's taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded... pic.twitter.com/eLfJbYW1jg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 7, 2018

Traffic maketh you a photo editor...besides late for work... pic.twitter.com/xlvHKY93Xf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2018

T 2758 - SYEERA .. !! Narasimha Reddy .. the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu .. !! pic.twitter.com/cysNhFBAgG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018

T 2758 - NIRVAAN .. and the call of the Himalayas .. !! pic.twitter.com/OvGNr6OfAA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018

On Thursday evening, megastar Amitabh Bachchan was stuck in the traffic jam for five hours. The 75-year-old was traveling from film city to JVPD scheme, Juhu, which usually takes up to thirty minutes. Big B, posted on Twitter, "A 30 min drive... takes 5 hours...! That's the Phantom movie camera moving at 500 frames per second... film city to JVPD scheme, Juhu... normal camera moves at 24 frames..." Within an hour of posting the tweet, it was liked over 4.1k times. "We feel you," read one comment. However, another Twitter user wrote, "Imagine traveling to Juhu on Sundays when you hold fan meets."Here's what Amitabh Bachchan posted on Twitter:Some time back, when Shah Rukh Khan got stuck in traffic, he made the best use of his time by clicking pictures and sharing them on social media. Remember the black and white selfie, which he clicked on his way to the sets of? "I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlraishoot. It's taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded..," SRK captioned the picture.And this....On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly took a chopper to work to escape the traffic during peak hours. A mid-day report stated that from Shah Rukh Khan's home in Bandra to Vasai, where he'll be shooting for Aanand L Rai'suntil April 8, would have taken him 'three hours,' so he opted for a 'quicker mode of transport.' "The drive to the location from Bandra is nearly three hours during peak hours. Since that would mean spending six hours in a car every day, Shah Rukh decided to opt for a quicker mode of transport," mid-day quoted a source as saying.One of Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs shared a picture of the actor on the helipad.Amitabh Bachchan was recently in Hyderabad, where he had been shooting for a cameo in Chiranjeevi's 151st film . Sharing photos from the sets of film, Mr Bachchan wrote: "Narasimha Reddy... the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu."He also shared close up shots of his look in the film on Twitter and wrote, "Nirvaan...and the call of the Himalayas...!!" Besides, Big B also hasstarring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt andwith Aamir Khan and Katrina in the pipeline.He is currently gearing for the release of, which also stars Rishi Kapoor.is scheduled to release on May 4.