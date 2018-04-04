Shah Rukh Khan Has Cut His Commute Time To Almost Zero With Help From A Chopper: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan, who is shooting for Aanand L Rai's Zeroin Mumbai, reportedly took a chopper to work to escape the traffic during peak hours. mid-day reports that the location from Shah Rukh Khan's home in Bandra to Vasai, the location where he'll be shooting until April 8, would have taken him 'three hours,' so he opted for a 'quicker mode of transport.' "The drive to the location from Bandra is nearly three hours during peak hours. Since that would mean spending six hours in a car every day, Shah Rukh decided to opt for a quicker mode of transport," mid-day quoted a source as saying. One of Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs shared a picture of the actor on the helipad.
Shah Rukh Khan has earlier posted several pictures of him on social media that he clicked while he was stuck in traffic. Remember the black and white selfie he took? Shah Rukh Khan shared the picture on his social media accounts and captioned it, "I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai Zero shoot. It's taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded..."
The first time Shah Rukh Khan got stuck in traffic, he made the best use of his time by experimenting with his photo-editing skills...
Shah Rukh Khan's Zero will see him playing a dwarf. Of his look, Shah Rukh Khan earlier told news agency PTI, "It is a little difficult film, so we want the first imagery... Someone who is playing vertically-challenged person, for a person who is a movie star who is known for romantic roles... So there will always be ifs and buts about the acceptance." Shah Rukh Khan's company Red Chillies VFX is in charge of the VFX-heavy movie's special effects.
Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. In the film, Katrina reportedly plays a actress struggling with alcoholism while Anushka Sharma plays the role of a failed scientist.
