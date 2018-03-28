102 Not Out Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Is All For YOLO. Rishi Kapoor Plays Spoilsport 102 Not Out Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan describes his son (played Rishi Kapoor) as the "Thakela pakela boring insaan"

31 Shares EMAIL PRINT Here's the new poster of 102 Not Out (courtesy taran_adarsh) New Delhi: Highlights 102 Not Out releases on May 4 Big B and Rishi Kapoor play father-son in the movie The two actors are returning on screen after 27 years 102 Not Out is finally here and it will indeed



Big B describes his son as the "Thakela pakela boring insaan," who smiles rarely and starts the day with a session of Anulom Vilom. The father has a take on that as well - "Itni hawa andar kheech ta hai nah yeh, kabhi kabhi mujhe tension ho jaata hai ki mere liye kuchh bachega ki nahi."



The trailer makes way for more such one-liners delivered by Amitabh Bachchan and is an absolute laugh riot. 102 Not Out marks the return of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor on screen after 27 years - they were last seen together in 1991's Ajooba.



Watch the trailer of 102 Not Out, which released with the new poster:

New poster Trailer of #102NotOut... Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor... Umesh Shukla directs... 4 May 2018 release... Trailer link: https://t.co/zJBgiQe9Mlpic.twitter.com/TdkoHKr2ew — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2018







Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out releases on May 4.



The trailer ofis finally here and it will indeed make your tummy hurt from all the laughing , courtesy Amitabh Bachchan, who is absolutely brilliant in the trailer and not to mention Rishi Kapoor, who is the perfect foil to Big B's character. So, here's how the trailer starts - a 102-year-old father has devised a plan to outlive the oldest man (118-year-old) but that's not possible with his 75-year-old son sulking around. Amitabh Bachchan plays the father in the movie, who believes in the YOLO way of living while Rishi Kapoor, who plays the son, takes life very, very seriously and not a risk-taker at all. "I have accepted my old age," the son utters in the trailer and Big B's prompt reply was "Hence, I have decided to send you to an old age home." Umm, yeah, that's the cast in this household comprising two grey-haired folks.Big B describes his son as the "," who smiles rarely and starts the day with a session of. The father has a take on that as well - "."The trailer makes way for more such one-liners delivered by Amitabh Bachchan and is an absolute laugh riot.marks the return of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor on screen after 27 years - they were last seen together in 1991'sWatch the trailer ofDirected by Umesh Shukla,releases on May 4.