Amitabh Bachchan Shares An Adorable Post For 'Simply Unbeatable' Rishi Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, shared a picture of late actor Rishi Kapoor and it is making his Instafam nostalgic. In the throwback picture, which is from an event, Rishi Kapoor can be seen lip-syncing to a song as he smiles with all his heart. Behind Rishi Kapoor, Karan Johar and Abhishek Bachchan can be seen engrossed in a performance. Sharing the happy picture, Big B accompanied it with a warm note for Rishi Kapoor: "No one but no one could lip-sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor .. just look at the passion in his expression... Even at this age and at an event the genuineness .. simply unbeatable." Amitabh Bachchan also added multiple claps emojis to the post. Take a look:

A few weeks ago, Big B, in a moving tribute to Rishi Kapoor, shared a clip from the last film where they worked together - 102 Not Out. In the film, Rishi Kapoor and Big B recreated the evergreen song Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam from the 1959 film Kaagaz Ke Phool. Sharing the lyrical video of the song which was sung by Big B in the film 102 Not Out, the 77-year-old actor wrote the lyrics of the song as a tribute to his friend and co-star Rishi Kapoor. "Waqt.. Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, hum rahe na hum," wrote Big B.

Rishi Kapoor died on May 30, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Amitabh Bachchan wrote a moving eulogy for Rishi Kapoor on his blog. "During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition. It was always, 'see you soon, just a routine visit to the hospital, I'll be back shortly'. Joie de vivre, the exuberant enjoyment of life, was a gene he inherited from his father, the Legend, the Ultimate Showman, the Iconic Raj Kapoor. I never visited him in hospital, I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face. But I am certain, when he went, he must have gone with a gentle smile," read an excerpt from his post.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, after which he underwent treatment for almost a year in New York. He returned to India in September, last year.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have starred together in films such as Naseeb, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony and Ajooba among others. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film Jhootha Kahin Ka. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Big B has Chehre, Jhund and Bhahmastra to look forward to.