This Pic Of Lisa Haydon's Sons Zack And Leo Will Melt Your Heart

Lisa Haydon made our day special by sharing an adorable photo of her sons Zack and Leo, whom she welcomed with husband Dino Lalvani last month. This is the second time Lisa Haydon has shared the picture of her little bundle of joy after his birth. In the photograph, Zack can be seen adorably holding Leo while the duo rest in a basket. The brothers can be seen twinning in white outfits. Sharing the photo, Lisa Haydon captioned it perfectly: "Fitting right in." She accompanied her caption with the hashtag #brotherlylove. If this doesn't melt your heart, we don't know what will. Take a look at Lisa Haydon's post here:

Introducing her Instafam to Leo on social media on February 15, Lisa Haydon wrote: "This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can't believe I get to be your mama. Leo and Zack."

Lisa Haydon married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child Zack together in the year 2017. She has shared many pictures from her maternity diaries on Instagram. Take a look at some of the posts here:

On the work front, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil remains Lisa Haydon's last film. She has also featured in films like Housefull 3, The Shaukeens and Queen to her credit. Lisa Haydon has also been part of reality TV show India's Next Top Model and web-series The Trip.