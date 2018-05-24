This Pic Of Kangana Ranaut And Nephew Prithvi Raj Is Here To Steal Our Hearts

Rangoli Chandel shared this photo on Twitter (courtesy Rangoli_A)

  1. Rangoli shared a photo of sister Kangana and son Prithvi Raj
  2. "Early morning kisses and cuddles," she captioned the photo
  3. "Masi kiddie diaries," she added
Kangana Ranaut's adorable photo with her nephew Prithvi Raj will drive away your mid-week blues, just like it did for us. Kangana's photo with Prithvi Raj has been shared by the actress' sister Rangoli Chandel, who welcomed son Prithvi Raj in November 2017. "Early morning kisses and cuddles," she captioned the photo and added: "Maasi kiddie diaries." In the photo, Kangana can be seen kissing her little nephew and playing with him on a sofa. Also shared on the verified Instagram account of Kangana Ranaut's team, the photo has been reviewed as "adorable", "lovely" and "cute". "Oh my god, too good," read a comment while another added: "Aww... look at that. Adorable."

Here's what will make your day for sure:
 

The new photo shared by Rangoli Chandel only adds to the collection titled "Maasi kiddie diaries", featuring Kangana Ranaut and Prithvi Raj. Earlier this year, the maasi-nephew duo featured in another adorable post, which had sent the Internet into some sort of a meltdown.
 

here are some other photos shared by Rangoli:
 
 

Every time a new photo is released, fans are absolutely delighted to spot Kangana and Prithvi Raj together because the actress was missing from the initial photos which Rangoli shared after Prithvi Raj was born. Rangoli is Kangana's elder sister, who started working as the actress' manager in 2013, two years after she married Ajay Chandel. Kangana and Rangoli also have a younger brother Akshat.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai and also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Sonu Sood and Atul Kulkarni. Kangana will also be seen in Mental Hai Kya, which co-stars Rajkummar Rao.
 

