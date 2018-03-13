Viral: Kangana Ranaut Kisses Nephew Prithvi Raj In Adorable Pic A picture of Kangana Ranaut and her nephew Prithvi Raj has thrilled the Internet

Share EMAIL PRINT Kangana Ranaut with her nephew Prithvi Raj. (Image courtesy: Rangoli Chandel) New Delhi: Highlights Kangana's sister Rangoli shared the picture of Twitter on Monday "Massi and kiddie," Rangoli captioned the photo Kangana's nephew was born in November, last year



Take a look at Kangana Ranaut happily playing with her nephew:

Massi and kiddie !!!! pic.twitter.com/wBSoop4rTw — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 12, 2018



Rangoli is Kangana's elder sister and also her manager. They also have a younger brother Akshat. Rangoli, who is an acid attack survivor, married Ajay Chandel in 2011 and started working with Kangana two years later.



Last year, Rangoli Chandel trended frequently for her tweets defending Kangana in the controversies involving actors Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi.



Kangana Ranaut's last few films, including 2017's Simran and Rangoon, have failed to generate impressive box office numbers. Kangana is currently busing making Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which she co-produces and is directed by Krish. Manikarnika also stars television actress Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Sonu Sood and Atul Kulkarni.



Kangana Ranaut has also signed up for Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, the poster of which went viral recently.



