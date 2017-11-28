Kangana Ranaut's Nephew Is All Of 13-Days-Old. Mom Rangoli Shares Ceremony Pics

Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, welcomed her son PrithviRaj on November 16. Rangoli's little 'munchkin' is now 13-days-old. Rangoli, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh, shared pictures from the 'gantryala' ceremony, which is celebrated in Himachal with Pooja, local food and songs when the baby turns 13-days-old. Kangana, who is currently filming Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, took off time from her schedule to be a part of the celebrations in Himachal. In one of the pictures, posted by Rangoli, Kangana is wearing traditional Himachal jewellery and can be seen posing with her little nephew. "Gratitude, happiness and celebrations in local style. #Gantryala," Rangoli captioned the pictures.
Highlights
- Kangana Ranaut's nephew is now 13-days-old
- Rangoli Chandel shared pics featuring Kangana and PrithviRaj
- Kangana will next feature in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
See pictures from PrithviRaj's gantryala ceremony here:
PrithviRaj turns 13 days, this occasion is celebrated in Himachal with Pooja, local food and songs same post wid #spellingcorrectionpic.twitter.com/cubm3uQ9JA— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2017
It's called Gantryala !!! pic.twitter.com/9gYq8Ld05Y— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2017
Gratitude , Happiness and celebrations in local style !!! #Gantryalapic.twitter.com/5prMYccSY7— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2017
Rangoli married businessman Ajay Chandel in 2011. Rangoli started working as Kangana's manager in 2014. On Twitter, Rangoli had shared a collage featuring her newborn baby and she separately posted a picture of herself with her son.
My little munchkin !!!! pic.twitter.com/FhsGw5cvNE— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 16, 2017
Dear friends meet our son Prithvi Raj Chandel pic.twitter.com/5k7JcUBV15— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 16, 2017
Rangoli is an acid attack survivor and has featured on the cover of a Women's Day issue of a fashion magazine with Kangana. The Queen actress had said that Rangoli puts Kangana's interests before her own. "Rangoli is one real hero and I am very proud to be her sister. She has been my inspiration," Kangana told news agency IANS.
This year, Rangoli trended frequently for her tweets defending Kangana in the controversies involving actors Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi. Rangoli defended Kangana on Twitter after actress Sonam Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar issued statements in favour of Hrithik Roshan.
"Nice to see how much a gaon wali non-English speaking mountain girl has ruffled so many feathers," Rangoli tweeted to Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar.
Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Simran and before that in Rangoon, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Kangana's upcoming film is the aforementioned Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which is directed by Krish.