Kangana Ranaut And Nephew Prithvi Raj 'On A Sunshine Day.' See Adorable Pic

Actress Kangana Ranaut and nephew Prithvi Raj's picture is the cutest thing you will see on the Internet today. It has been shared by Kangana's elder sister Rangoli and has been captioned as, "On a sunshine day." In the picture, a super happy Prithvi is seated on his maasi Kangana's lap. The actress too wears a beautiful smile. Rangoli has also shared two other pictures with Kangana. In one of them, both the sisters are seen having lunch with the family while in the other picture is dedicated to Kangana and Prithvi. "Priceless smiles" and "adorable" are some of the comments posted on their picture.
Take a look at Kangana Ranaut and nephew Prithvi Raj's happy picture here.
....... on a sunshine day!!! #massikiddiepic.twitter.com/9WuiNR8clH— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2018
Here are the other pictures Rangoli shared.
#massikiddiepic.twitter.com/enCewZGVTi— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2018
When nobody wants a picture and you are the only one trying to make it happen pic.twitter.com/gqAufLnUdx— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2018
On Kangana's 31st birthday (March 23), Rangoli shared the actress' picture of gardening in her home. "On her birthday our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet. May you live long and live a beautiful life," she wrote.
On her b'day our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet ...May you live long and live a beautiful life .. #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanautpic.twitter.com/kHipLaaiD9— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2018
Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Simran and she is currently filming Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, which she also produces. She also has Mental Hai Kya, opposite Rajkummar Rao, in the pipeline.