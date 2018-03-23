Inside Kangana Ranaut's Birthday Celebrations In Manali

Highlights
- Kangana is celebrating her birthday in Manali with her family
- Kangana was gardening on her birthday
- Kangana and her family moved into a new mansion in Manali recently
Glimpses of Kangana's go-green birthday celebrations:
On her b'day our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet ...May you live long and live a beautiful life .. #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanautpic.twitter.com/kHipLaaiD9— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2018
Kangana is all set to celebrate her birthday at a go-green drive. pic.twitter.com/0JT3Ip6ayS— Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 22, 2018
Kangana planted 31 trees in the past week to mark her 31st birthday. The actress will spend a quite day with friends and family in Manali today #HappyBirthdayKanganapic.twitter.com/3eVJ4QToGv— Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 23, 2018
Kangana on her birthday plans: "It is going to be like any other day here. I will be gardening and having my piano classes. My family has planned an elaborate lunch, though I don't like to eat much." #HappyBirthdayKangana— Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 23, 2018
Kangana Ranaut arrived in Manali a few days after attending an event in New Delhi, where she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rangoli had shared a picture from the family's "proud moment":
Proud moment for the whole family!!#KanganaRanaut#PMModipic.twitter.com/55oHcC2Tlb— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 20, 2018
Kangana Ranaut recently featured in headlines after her name cropped up in the Call Detail Record scam after the police checked the mobile phone of arrested lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui. Mr Siddiqui has represented Kangana Ranaut in her case against actor Hrithik Roshan, with whom she alleges a past romantic relationship. Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha and Nawazuddin Shiddiqui's names also cropped up in the CDR scam.
Kangana and her family recently moved into a fabulous mansion in Manali, which is settled in the lap of a picturesque valley. From the pictures of the exteriors, which have been circulating on the Internet from January, Kangana's home appears to be blend modern amenities with a typical hill station like home.
Here are some pictures of Kangana's Manali mansion:
Look what #KanganaRanaut gifted herself on the New Year's! pic.twitter.com/vRE5Dvti2w— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) January 5, 2018
Ms Ranaut and Shabnam Gupta are shooting for a cover story in the month of Feb with Architectural Digest for their May issue. Stay tuned for more inside pictures! pic.twitter.com/zk3QVE3YjN— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) January 5, 2018
Kangana was last seen in Hansal Mehta's Simran and she is currently filming Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, which she also produces. Kangana has also signed up for Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao.