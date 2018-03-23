Inside Kangana Ranaut's Birthday Celebrations In Manali

Kangana Ranaut at her home in Manali. (Image courtesy: Rangoli Chandel )

On her b'day our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet ...May you live long and live a beautiful life .. #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanautpic.twitter.com/kHipLaaiD9 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2018

Kangana is all set to celebrate her birthday at a go-green drive. pic.twitter.com/0JT3Ip6ayS — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 22, 2018

Kangana planted 31 trees in the past week to mark her 31st birthday. The actress will spend a quite day with friends and family in Manali today #HappyBirthdayKanganapic.twitter.com/3eVJ4QToGv — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 23, 2018

Kangana on her birthday plans: "It is going to be like any other day here. I will be gardening and having my piano classes. My family has planned an elaborate lunch, though I don't like to eat much." #HappyBirthdayKangana — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 23, 2018

Look what #KanganaRanaut gifted herself on the New Year's! pic.twitter.com/vRE5Dvti2w — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) January 5, 2018

Ms Ranaut and Shabnam Gupta are shooting for a cover story in the month of Feb with Architectural Digest for their May issue. Stay tuned for more inside pictures! pic.twitter.com/zk3QVE3YjN — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) January 5, 2018