Is This Kangana Ranaut's New Home In Manali? Pics Are Breathtaking Kangana Ranaut's fan clubs are sharing pictures of what is said to be her Manali mansion

Share EMAIL PRINT Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights The Manali mansion, which Kangana apparently owns, has a scenic backdrop Kangana also has an apartment and an office in Mumbai She was last seen in Simran Queen actress often retraces her steps back home. Pictures of what is reportedly Kangana's new house in Manali are circulating on social media and they are truly spectacular. From the viral pictures, it can be seen that the two-floor mansion is situated in the lap of nature with a scenic snow-capped mountain view in backdrop.



See photos of the house, reportedly Kangana's newly built Manali home:

Ms Ranaut and Shabnam Gupta are shooting for a cover story in the month of Feb with Architectural Digest for their May issue. Stay tuned for more inside pictures! pic.twitter.com/zk3QVE3YjN — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) January 5, 2018

Look what #KanganaRanaut gifted herself on the New Year's! pic.twitter.com/vRE5Dvti2w — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) January 5, 2018



More pictures of this bungalow in Manali are awaited.



In May 2017, pictures of

HQ | Inside scans of Kangana's spunky apartment, featured exclusively in the May/June 2017 issue of Architectural Digest India pic.twitter.com/LjvtHBdWbV — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) May 6, 2017



Kangana is definitely investing well for a luxurious living but



Kangana was last seen in Simran, which like her last few films - Rangoon, I Love NY and Katti Batti - tanked at the box office. Her upcoming film is Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi, a biopic on Rani Laxmibai. The film is directed by Krrish and it also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni and Sonu Sood.



