This Pic Of Hrehaan And Hridhaan Was Taken By 'Their Absolute Favourite Person'. It's Not Hrithik Roshan Or Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan's Instagram is filled with photos of her sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. On Wednesday, she just added one more to the list. The photo is a gorgeous click of silhouetted versions of Hrehaan and Hridhaan, standing against the backdrop of a gorgeous sunset. In her caption, Sussanne added a thoughtful quote attributed to late author Dr. Seuss: "Today you are you, That is Truer than True, There is no one alive that is youer than you, You have brains in your head, You have feet in your shoes, You can steer yourself any direction you choose." Sussanne also assigned photo courtesy to Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan: "Photo credit... from their absolute favourite person, our darling Pashmina."

Take a look at Sussanne Khan's post here:

Pashmina is the daughter of Rakesh Roshan's brother, music composer Rajesh Roshan and his wife Kanchan, who are also parents to son Eshaan Roshan. Earlier this month, Sussanne trended for sending out an adorable birthday wish to Hrithik's cousin Eshaan.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who got married in 2000 and divorced in 2014, continue to remain friends even after their separation. Sussanne is Hrithik's biggest cheerleader and usually the first one to send out shout-outs on social media for his new ventures. Last year when the nationwide lockdown was imposed, Sussanne moved into Hrithik's Juhu bungalow so that their sons Hridaan and Hrehaan could be with both parents.

Sussanne Khan owns the interior designing brand The Charcoal Project. Sussanne Khan is a co-founder of the fashion label The Label Life.