ICYMI: Sussanne Khan's Adorable Birthday Wish For Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Eshaan

Sussanne Khan surely knows how to make a birthday special for her loved ones. She recently wished Hrithik Roshan's cousin Eshaan Roshan with an adorable birthday greeting on Instagram. Sharing a photo with Eshaan from what appears to be a family vacation, Sussanne Khan wrote: "Happy happiest birthday, Eshaan Roshan. Wish you so much love." Meanwhile, Hrithik too sent Eshaan Roshan a birthday message on Instagram and wrote: "Happy birthday to you, Eshaan. You don't know but you are actually a giant inside. Love you." For his wish, Hrithik shared a selfie in which he can be seen twinning with Eshaan.

Eshaan Roshan is the son of Rakesh Roshan's brother, music composer Rajesh Roshan and Kanchan, who are also parents to son daughter Pashmina Roshan. Rajesh Roshan has composed music for several Bollywood films and he frequently collaborates with his brother Rakesh Roshan.

In 2019, it was reported that Pashmina Roshan is looking forward to her Bollywood debut when Hrithik Roshan hinted at something similar in the post he shared for her. "So proud of you, Pashmina. You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth light up every room you walk into."

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who got married in 2000 and divorced in 2014, continue to remain friends even after their separation. Hrithik and Sussanne often trend for their social media exchanges. The former couple are parents to sons Hridaan and Hrehaan.