Hrithik Roshan Is 'Super' Impressed With Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan's Gender Fluid Look. His Comment

Of late, gender fluid fashion has really inspired interior designer Sussanne Khan's wardrobe, glimpses of which she often shares on Instagram. Over the weekend, Sussanne was spotted sporting a grey pathani kurta-pyjama set, which she described in these words: "The Easy breezy chilled summer- monsoon (lockdown) look." Sharing a bunch of photos, she added: "I totally love these gender fluid pathanis." Sussanne Khan's look turned out to be a hit with her Instafam but there's one comment which took the cake - no points for guessing it was from her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. Impressed by Sussanne's new sartorial choices, Hrithik wrote: "Super look." Replying to Hrithik, Sussanne wrote: "LOL and super comfy!"

Meanwhile, here's what Sussanne Khan did, sporting those comfy, grey pathani separates - baking. "Working with your hands is like rejuvenation for your soul," she captioned her baking video.

In March, Hrithik Roshan had a similar reaction to Sussanne Khan's "I think I am a boy" post. "Hahaha, nice pic," he wrote in the comments section with the clap icon.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who got married in 2000 and divorced in 2014, continue to remain friends even after their separation. Sussanne is Hrithik's biggest cheerleader and usually the first one to send out shout-outs on social media for his new ventures. Last year when the nationwide lockdown was imposed, Sussanne moved into Hrithik's Juhu bungalow so that their sons Hridaan and Hrehaan could be with both parents.