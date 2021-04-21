On Sussanne Khan's Version Of Wonderwall, A Comment From Hrithik Roshan

Sussanne Khan in a still from her video (courtesy suzkr)

Sussanne Khan is a woman of many talents. Her latest video was a surprise to her Instagram followers as she indulged in a bit of singing. She was heard singing the 1995 Oasis track Wonderwall. Calling herself an "amateur", Sussanne wrote, "Wonderwall - amateur attempt to keeping a good mindset. Last year this time in the lockdown days, singing was my happy space. This year, importantly each day, I make a note to self, to keep finding new ways to keep the mind tough and strong at these uncertain times. Thankfully now I don't need anyone to save me. My grit is my own Wonderwall". Her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, who often leaves adorable comments on her posts, was quick to react. He wrote, "Well done", along with a clap emoji.

In her latest Wonderwall Instagram video, Sussanne was seen in a casual look, wearing a white T-shirt, kohl-lined eyes and spectacles. She kept her hair tied in a loose bun. Her impromptu performance won the hearts of her fans and Bollywood celebrities alike.

Reacting to the video, actress Shilpa Shetty left heart and kiss emojis. Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna, too, followed suit and dropped some hearts. Actress Bipasha Basu said, "Awww..." followed by heart emoticons. Actor Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey expressed her love for the video.

Sussanne's clip also got some love from her brother Zayed Khan. The Main Hoon Na actor wrote, "Too cool sis."

Sussanne often shares fun images of her family and friends on the platform.

Take a look.

Hrithik and Sussanne have always been supportive of each other. Last year, during the lockdown, Sussanne moved into Hrithik's house to be able to co-parent their two sons better. Hrithik had then written a long note on Instagram thanking Sussanne. His message read, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting."

Before that, in January 2020, Sussanne, too, had shared a post on Instagram with Hrithik and their two sons and captioned it, "The Modern Family. 2 boys, A Mom and A Dad..."

Besides being an interior designer, Sussanne also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life. It's co-owned by actresses Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora.