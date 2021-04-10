In Sussanne Khan's New Video, We Got A Glimpse Of Her Stunning Home And...

Sussanne Khan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: suzkr)

Did Sussanne Khan just give us a peek into her stunning black-and-white living room? In her latest post, the designer chronicled her life during the weekend lockdown in Mumbai. She posted a video that takes us through the inviting ambience of her den. Susanne wrote, "And then we keep ourselves entertained by going back into days filled with music, cooking, reading and our barking babies," in the caption. Thank you, Sussanne but we are watching the video on repeat for the stunning interiors too.

Step inside the 42-year-old's front doors. Her expansive sanctuary that is nestled in Juhu, Mumbai, is just 15 minutes from ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's residence. Given her occupation, it comes as no surprise that her abode is an intricately curated space. By the looks of it, it is a thoughtful and tasteful fusion of modern and traditional elements together.

Victorian-style armchairs and comfortable ivory couches champion her huge living space. Minimal side and center tables are distinguished by clean lines, which draw attention to the portable tables that speckle the space. The sliding doors and glass partitions around this spot makes the spectator feel that the chambers have no walls.

We have previously explored some more impressive corners of her Mumbai apartment. Thanks to her Instagram.

A corridor-like stretch in her nest gives an indoor-outdoor vibe while drawing focus to the green expanse of land outside. This balcony lends an uninterrupted view of the foliage around, and the city's skyline against gorgeous sunsets.

Sussanne showed us how her nest looks on hot summer days "when there is an incredible amount of sunlight."

In a virtual walk for a magazine, she took us through one of her "labours of love." She revealed, "I call it my nest because, like a mama bird who takes care of her little babies, I have tried to create a platform for [my family] to have the best memories."

Take a tour of some more beautiful corners of her home:

WOW is the word, isn't it?