Inside Sussanne Khan's 15th Floor Juhu Apartment With Ski Lodge Vibes

Sussanne Khan in a still from the video (courtesy suzkr)

Highlights Sussanne gave a virtual tour of her house

"Here, I welcome you all, to visit my nest," she wrote

"'Labor of love' that I have created," she added

Interior designer Sussanne Khan treated Architectural Digest India to a virtual tour of her Mumbai home and in sharing the video on Instagram, she also opened the doors to her "nest" (what she likes to call her home) to her Instafam. Needless to say that Sussanne Khan's 15TH floor apartment in Juhu comes with a stunning view of the Mumbai skyline and a soothing green scenery, which can be enjoyed best from a glass balcony. "The concept that I had in mind was to bring in a little bit of a ski lodge. The vibe that would bring in the warmth of a ski lodge and having it with the diverse atmosphere of being in Mumbai," Sussanne said in the video for Architectural Digest.

Sussanne also gave a tour of her spacious drawing room, a huge kitchen, which is the "best room" in the house, and her dining room, among other areas of the house, which she said "has been converted into a grand office" during the lockdown and she's in no mood to switch back. Sussanne also introduced us to her "family shrine", "curiosity cabinet" and her 'Space Girl' inspired art work. Sussanne shared the video with these words: "Here, I welcome you all, to visit my nest... 'Labor of love' that I have created."

Sussanne's close friend Malaika Arora summed up the look and feel of her home and said: "Your home is stunning."

When the lockdown began, Sussanne Khan had temporarily shifted to her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Bungalow in Juhu so that their kids - Hridhaan and Hrehaan - could be with both parents. In an Instagram video once, Hrithik had revealed that Sussanne was busy scrutinising his home for "design irregularities." Sussanne had also shared glimpses of her temporary work desk at Hrithik's home. Sussanne Khan is an interior designer and a co-founder of the fashion label The Label Life.