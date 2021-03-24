What Hrithik Roshan Commented On Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan's 'I Think Am A Boy' Post

Sussanne Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sussanne Khan summed up her "Wednesday mood" in her latest Instagram entry. The interior decorator, who was married to actor Hrithik Roshan, posted a picture collage comprising two photos of herself that feature her in a "gender fluid" look. Dressed in a black t-shirt, black ripped jeans and a white shirt, Sussanne Khan can be seen clicking a mirror selfie in her latest post. "Sometimes in my head... I think I am a boy," she wrote in the caption and added the hashtags like #wednesdaymood and #genderfluid. Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan was among the first ones to comment on her post. "Hahaha, nice pic," he wrote in the comments section with a clapping icon.

Sussanne Khan married actor Hrithik Roshan in 2000. The couple divorced in 2014, however, they are still good friends. They are parents to two sons named Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik often drops heart-warming comments on Sussanne Khan's Instagram posts. When earlier this month, she posted a picture of herself "riding the waves" after "setting up her new project," Hrithik commented: "Cool pic!" on her post. The caption on Sussanne's post read: "Riding the waves, with a smile in my heart. Setting up our new project. Done. It surely is the best feeling on the planet. Gladiators deliver. THE Charcoal Project. PS - and the sun has become my friend."

On Hrithik Roshan's birthday in January, Sussanne wished him with this note: "Happy happiest birthday Rye...Wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021... #bestdadintheworld #love."

Hrithik Roshan, who has worked in films like Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30, will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in a film titled Fighter.