Trending: Sussanne Khan's Adorable Birthday Post For Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, who celebrated his 47th birthday on Sunday, received an adorable Instagram greeting from the usual suspect - his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Sussanne, who knows just how to make Hrithik's day special, created a montage of some of Hrithik's vacation memories with sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, and shared it as a birthday post along with a wonderful message. "Happy happiest birthday Rye. Wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to. Have a meaningful, blessed 2021," Sussanne wrote in her birthday post for Hrithik, who, according to her, is the "best dad in the world."

Sussanne and Hrithik, who got married in 2000 and divorced in 2014, continue to remain friends even after their separation. Sussanne is Hrithik's biggest cheerleader and usually the first one to send out shout-outs on social media for his new ventures. Last year when the lockdown was imposed, Sussanne moved into Hrithik's Juhu bungalow so that the kids could be with both parents.

Meanwhile on his birthday, Hrithik Roshan made a big announcement - a new film titled Fighter with Deepika Padukone, marking their first ever collaboration. Fighter will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who has directed Hrithik in films such as Bang Bang! and War.

Now we know what Deepika meant when she tweeted this on her birthday: "...another big celebration coming up in a couple of days."

Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!🍰🍾🥂@iHrithikhttps://t.co/oD2belXkVi — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 7, 2021

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 2019 movie War. His line-up of films includes the much anticipated superhero movie Krrish 4, which will be directed by his dad Rakesh Roshan.