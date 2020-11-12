'Source Of Pure Joy ': Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina Roshan Wins Hearts On Instagram

Pashmina Roshan is Hrithik's paternal cousin (courtesy hrithikroshan )

Hrithik Roshan reserves his shout-outs not only for colleagues but also family members. Recently, Hrithik wished his cousin Pashmina Roshan with an adorable birthday greeting. The 42-year-old actor shared a dance video featuring Pashmina and made this declaration: "You are a star, my dear Pashmina. On screen and off!" The video is just a glimpse of Pashmina grooving to the song Mohe Rang Do Laal. "Happy Birthday to a source of pure joy and laughter! Love you," Hrithik added. Pashmina, with her filmy moves and expressions also impressed Hrithik's Instafam, who showered the post with the red heart emojis. "Super," wrote Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.

Pashmina is the daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan and Kanchan, who are also parents to son Eshaan Roshan. Rajesh Roshan has composed music for several Bollywood films and he frequently collaborates with his brother Rakesh Roshan.

Last year it was reported that Pashmina Roshan is looking forward to her Bollywood debut. Hrithik Roshan hinted at something similar in the post he shared for Pashmina earlier this year. "So proud of you, Pashmina. You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth light up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic but most times, I thank god for giving you to our family. We are lucky to have you and I'm sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon," he wrote in May.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report published last year, Pashmina Roshan is an accomplished theatre artiste and has starred in the theatre production of The Importance Of Being Earnest by Jeff Goldberg. Apart from her interest in theatre, Pashmina Roshan has reportedly completed a six-month course from Barry John's acting school in Mumbai.