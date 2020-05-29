'Films Or Not, You Are A Star': Hrithik Roshan's Shout-Out To Cousin Pashmina

Hrithik Roshan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan )

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina will soon join the film industry and the actor couldn't be more "proud" of her. Hrithik, on Friday, gave a big shout-out to Pashmina in an Instagram post and said that "films or not", she will always be a star. Last year, it was reported that Pashmina, the daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan, will make her Bollywood debut in 2020 but the details about her project were not revealed at that time. However, going by Hrithik's post, it appears that he confirmed the news of his cousin's debut in the film industry. In his latest post, Hrithik shared several pictures of Pashmina and called her "an extraordinary talent."

"So proud of you, Pashmina. You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth light up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic but most times, I thank god for giving you to our family. We are lucky to have you and I'm sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon," he wrote, and added: "It's not because you are the funniest person I know or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking but because of your vulnerability that you allow to radiate without judging it that makes you who you are!"

Hrithik signed off his post with these words of encouragement for his cousin: "Films or not, you are a star! And I love you. Stay amazing."

Last year, a Mumbai Mirror report stated that Pashmina will be launched in the film industry by a big banner instead of her family's production house. For those who don't know, Hrithik made his debut in Bollywood with his father Rakesh Roshan's film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. "Hrithik's really excited and (he) has been personally guiding and mentoring Pashmina," a source had told Mumbai Mirror. The source was also quoted as saying that Pashmina Roshan is an accomplished theatre artiste and she has "completed a six-month course from Barry John's acting school in Mumbai."

Coming back to Hrithik Roshan, the actor was last seen in War.