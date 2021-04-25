A Sneak Peek Into Sussanne Khan's 'Home Office'

Sussanne Khan shared this photo (courtesy suzkr)

What's keeping Sussanne Khan busy these days? Two things - working from home and taking selfies in between - that's what. We say this because the interior designer recently shared glimpses of the workspace she has set up at home and she did that in the form of two selfies she took in between her work sessions. "Home office selfie moods," she captioned one of them and for another, she wrote: "Coz blue hearts mean more." In the photos, we got a few snippets of Sussanne Khan's uber chic work room, which appears to have been designed in patterns of black and white. Here's what Sussanne Khan posted on her Instagram stories recently:

Sussanne Khan often trends for her social media exchanges with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. On her Instagram recently, Sussanne shared a video of her singing Oasis' Wonderwall in her "attempt to keeping a good mindset." Hrithik cheered for Sussanne with this comment: "Well done!" We also got a glimpse of her house in the post and here's how she captioned her video: "Last year this time in the lockdown days, Singing was my happy space. This year, importantly each day, I make 'a note to self, to keep finding new ways to keep the mind tough and strong at these uncertain times."

Last year, when the lockdown was imposed in India, Sussanne Khan had moved into Hrithik Roshan's Juhu bungalow so that their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan could be with both parents. Sussanne had shared glimpses of her make-shift workspace even then.

Sussanne Khan owns the interior designing brand The Charcoal Project. Sussanne Khan is a co-founder of the fashion label The Label Life.