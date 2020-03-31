What's Keeping Hrithik Roshan And Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Busy During Lockdown

Highlights
Hrithik Roshan shared a video of him playing a piano on Instagram when his ex-wife Sussanne Khan video-bombed it. In the caption, Hrithik revealed that while he's just only learning to play the piano, his interior designer ex-wife is busy with something else. "So, I'm on mission piano. PS - Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. Photobomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities," read Hrithik's caption. In the video, Hrithik plays out a tune he just picked up on the piano while a busy looking Sussanne can be seen walking around the house. Sussanne has temporarily shifted to Hrithik's house so that their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan can be with both parents during the lockdown.
Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). . So I'm on mission piano. Ps: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. . Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning.. #21dayLearningchallenge by @vedantu_learns. For Kids Grade 1 - 12 and those appearing for JEE & NEET. #onlinelearning #free . #keeplearning #keepgrowing #noexcuses #startnow #keepexploring #stayhome #staysafe . Photo bomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities.
Earlier, Sussanne shared glimpses of her new make-shift office that has been set-up at Hrithik's home. "My temporary 'home work space' was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this 'put together' desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and... there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn't get used to," she wrote.
My temporary 'home work space' was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this 'put together' desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn't get used to! As I sit and ponder over the ghastly effects of what this dreadful virus has had on each one of us, and what it may continue to have on the entire planet in general, I must say I can't help but feel along with the uncertainty, an inner peace. There will be a diverse amount of good, that its post effects will bring on all of us. The kind that will remind us to grow a little each day, to produce better solutions for our projects, to be more giving for the less fortunate and most importantly, to be better contributors in our daily lives towards this beautiful planet. Stay home, stay safe and design your thoughts. #architecturaldigest #letsmakethiswork #lovewhatyoudo #ADindia #mybestfriendsgorgeoushome #thelabellife #workfromhomewear #designyourthoughts #prayingfortheplanet #stayhomestaysafe #thankfulforhavingahome #oneplanettoprotect credit @hrithikroshan
Earlier, Hrithik welcomed Sussanne into the house in a post, writing: "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us."
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
A three-week lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 as a precautionary move to contain the spread of coronavirus. In India, over 1,251 positive cases have been detected.