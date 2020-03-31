What's Keeping Hrithik Roshan And Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Busy During Lockdown

When Sussanne video-bombed Hrithik (courtesy hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan shared a video of him playing a piano on Instagram when his ex-wife Sussanne Khan video-bombed it. In the caption, Hrithik revealed that while he's just only learning to play the piano, his interior designer ex-wife is busy with something else. "So, I'm on mission piano. PS - Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. Photobomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities," read Hrithik's caption. In the video, Hrithik plays out a tune he just picked up on the piano while a busy looking Sussanne can be seen walking around the house. Sussanne has temporarily shifted to Hrithik's house so that their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan can be with both parents during the lockdown.

Watch Hrithik's video here:

Earlier, Sussanne shared glimpses of her new make-shift office that has been set-up at Hrithik's home. "My temporary 'home work space' was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this 'put together' desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and... there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn't get used to," she wrote.

Earlier, Hrithik welcomed Sussanne into the house in a post, writing: "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us."

A three-week lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 as a precautionary move to contain the spread of coronavirus. In India, over 1,251 positive cases have been detected.