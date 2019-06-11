This Pic From Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivn's Greece Vacation Is Trending

Vignesh Shivn shared this picture of Nayanthara. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Nayanthara took a break from the filming of Darbar, in which she co-stars with Rajinikanth, in favour of a vacation in Greece. She is on a vacation in Greece with her director boyfriend Vignesh Shivn and a picture he shared on his Instagram page swiftly made it to Tuesday's list of trends. In the picture, Nayanthara looked radiant in white as she posed for Vignesh whose blurry silhouette was also captured in the glass separating them. Before this trending picture, Vignesh shared a glimpse of a boarding pass, which indicated a trip to Santorini. On her unverified Twitter page, Nayanthara also shared a solo picture of herself from a spot in Athens.

Here are Vignesh Shivn's posts:

And here's what Nayanthara posted:

Last month, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn trended big time after reports of their impending wedding spread like wildfire on social media. Several webloids including India Today and International Business Times reported that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn are getting engaged in a few months while their wedding is apparently scheduled for 2020.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn met on the sets of 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan, which Vignesh directed and featured Nayanthara in the lead role. They fell in love soon after that. Last year, Nayanthara addressed Vignesh as her 'fiance' at an event which triggered reports of their engagement.

Apart from the aforementioned Darbar, Nayanthara has signed up for Tamil films Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Mr Local and Love Action Drama, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, co-starring Chiranjeevi, in Telugu.

Vignesh Shivn is currently directing an untitled film starring Sivakarthikeyan.