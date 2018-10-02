This Old Pic Of Raj Kapoor And Wife Krishna Raj Kapoor Will Bring Back 1,000 Memories

Sanjay Kapoor shared this picture (Image courtesy: sanjaykapoor2500)

The death of Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor is deeply mourned by the film fraternity. Krishna Raj Kapoor died of a cardiac arrest on Monday morning. Several Bollywood stars came to pay their last respects, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Arjun and others. Anil Kapoor's family were among the first ones to arrive at Krishna Raj Kapoor's home. Meanwhile, his brother Sanjay Kapoor posted a heartwarming tribute for her, along with an old picture of Krishna Raj Kapoor with Raj Kapoor, Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor. Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor are Surinder and Nirmal Kapoor's children. "End of an era. Krishna aunty, you will always be in our hearts, RIP," read Sanjay Kapoor's tribute for Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Surinder Kapoor was Raj Kapoor's actor father Prithviraj Kapoor's first cousin. Last December, on Raj Kapoor's 93rd birth anniversary, late actress Sridevi had shared the same picture and wrote that it was taken at the "first muharat and visit to a studio by Boney Kapoor (the kid in white) in 1959." Surinder Kapoor started his career as a secretary to actress Geeta Bali. Later, he became a film producer.

The first muharat and visit to a studio by @BoneyKapoor (The kid in white) in 1959. Also in the picture Raj Kapoor ji, Krishna ji, my father in law Surinder Kapoor and mother in law. pic.twitter.com/XfXrWS9lq6 — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) December 14, 2017

Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor married in 1946. Together they had five children - sons Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor, daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. Their grandchildren like Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir are also actors.

Krishna Raj Kapoor's last rites were performed by elder son Randhir Kapoor on Monday evening at Chembur crematorium.