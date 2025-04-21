Watch: Georgian Musician's Rendition Of <i>'Mera Joota Hai Japani'</i> Wins Hearts Online

A street musician in Georgia is winning the internet with his soulful rendition of the classic Bollywood song 'Mera Joota Hai Japani'. A video of the impromptu performance, shared on Instagram by Indian travel content creator Shreya, has gone viral, drawing admiration from audiences in India and beyond.

The clip, filmed in Tbilisi, features a Georgian accordion player singing the iconic Raj Kapoor number from the 1955 film Shree 420. The content creator, taken by surprise, described the moment as "wholesome" and captioned the video with a touch of humour: "When a random white guy in Tbilisi sings old Bollywood better than your cousins at antakshari."

In the caption, she added, "Didn't have 'white man in Georgia vibing to Mera Joota Hai Japani' on my 2025 bingo card. Tipped him and walked away like I just funded art."

The video, which has garnered over 3.6 lakh views, struck a chord with many Instagram users.

One user recalled Raj Kapoor's massive popularity worldwide: "Raj Kapoor was a sensation all over the world, especially in Turkey and the Soviet Union. My Turkish guide said his mother watched Awara eight times in theatres."

Another commenter wrote, "I met the same guy at Narikala Hills- he even sang Filipino and Egyptian songs. He's so talented and calls himself the 'Georgian Raj Kapoor'."

A third said, "He mixed in a Mithun Chakraborty song when he heard we were from Bengal. So glad his talent is being appreciated on social media."

The song, originally sung by Mukesh and filmed on Raj Kapoor, remains one of the most iconic Bollywood tracks, known for its patriotic undertones and enduring global appeal.