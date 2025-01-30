Kareena Kapoor Khan To Pay Tribute To Grandfather Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025: "A Surreal Moment"

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be gracing the 25th edition of the IIFA Awards, taking place in March this year.

What has gotten fans brimming with excitement, is that the actress will pay a tribute to her grandfather and the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

In a press note released, Kareena mentioned, "Celebrating Indian Cinema's global triumph in the heart of Jaipur, I am excited to be returning to the IIFA stage after many years, and what better time than for their Silver Jubilee Edition. In a sense, IIFA's journey and mine have almost run parallel — we are celebrating 25 years together in cinema."

The actress added, "This performance is especially close to my heart as it pays tribute to my legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, whose 100th birth anniversary was recently celebrated across the country with so much love. It is a surreal moment for me to be able to connect these dots and be a part of this celebration of legacy, family, and the enduring power of cinema."

IIFA Awards will be taking place on March 8 and 9, 2025, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Last year, the Kapoor family went to Delhi, ahead of Raj Kapoor's birth centenary on December 14, 2024.

The Kapoor clan went to invite the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival celebrations, honouring the filmmaker's legacy in the Hindi film industry.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in The Buckingham Murders and Singham Again in 2024. Further updates on upcoming projects are awaited.