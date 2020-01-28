'This Isn't Something I Want To Disclose Yet': Rhea Chakraborty On Rumoured Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakarborty with Sushant. (courtesy rhea_chakraborty)

Almost a week after posting a lovely birthday greeting for rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty opened up about her relationship with the actor. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said that she and Sushant have been "very good friends" for many years. The Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress added, "We've been very good friends for many years. I am fond of working towards our shared goals, like starting our new NGO, and travelling." Hindustan Times also quoted Rhea as saying, "If there is anything else between us or not, this isn't something that I want to disclose yet."

Rhea and Sushant frequently feature on the trends list for their rumoured relationship. However, on Sushant's birthday last week, Rhea posted a set of pictures with the Chhichhore actor on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful super massive black hole that is known to mankind. Shine on you crazy diamond," she wrote.

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Sushant Singh Rajput was asked about his alleged relationship with the actress in an interview with Bollywood Life last year and his response was, "I'm not allowed to say. It's not that someone else is saying that I'm not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything."

Rhea Chakraborty, a former VJ, has featured in films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable, Half Girlfriend,Bank Chor and Dobaara: See Your Evil.

Sushant Singh Rajput dated his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years before their split in 2016. Sushant stepped into Bollywood with the 2013 film Kai Po Che! He is best-known for his performances in films like M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya among others.