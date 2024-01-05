Vedang Raina Loves This Quality Of Khushi Kapoor: "She Puts Others Before Herself"

Images instagrammed by Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor. (courtesy: KhushiKapoor)

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, shouldered by newcomers, made headlines since its first announcement. The film not only launched star kids like Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda but also provided a great platform for fresh faces like Vedang Raina and Aditi Dot. Recently, Vedang, who plays the role of Reginald "Reggie" Mantle in The Archies, appeared in an interview with Instant Bollywood and talked about what he loves and tolerates about co-stars Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya. Starting with Suhana, he said, “I love the fact that she is very caring for the people around her, and tolerate the fact that she used to take the most time to get ready on set. So, we used to all be waiting for her. Her hair checks would take the most of the time compared to anyone else.”

Moving on to Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina expressed, “I love the fact that she is always looking around for others and she is very generous. She puts others before herself. Tolerate about her that… I said this before as well, but it is not like really tolerating or something, but it is a fact that I would like to change about her. Something I'd like to change about her is that she goes on a self-doubt trip sometimes. She'd question herself and her abilities. And I would like her to have more confidence in herself.”

Last but not least, about Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina said, “I love the fact that he is very open to becoming friends. He is very easy to be friendly with. We broke the ice on day 1. Our friendship was like a really important part of my journey in the film. And tolerate about him is that he is very bad at texting. So, he does not reply to me very quickly. It may take a day or two for him to get back to me.” Vedang added that Agastya is “a very affectionate person. He will jump on you, touch you, hug you.”

That's not all. Vedang Raina and co-star Khushi Kapoor are rumoured to be dating and the topic was discussed when she appeared on Koffee With Karan with her sister Janhvi Kapoor. When Janhvi was asked about setting up Khushi with someone from the industry, she mentioned Vedang Raina. Janhvi expressed, "If you could set up Khushi with someone from the industry, who would it be?" Janhvi replied, "Vedang is cute. They are cute. They look cute. He's got a good vibe."

The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, was released on December 7 on OTT giant Netflix.