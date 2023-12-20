When Khushi Kapoor Used To Copy Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om Wave, Sridevi's Charlie Chaplin Scene

Image was Instagrammed by Khushi Kapoor. (courtesy: khushi05k)

With her debut film, The Archies, Khushi Kapoor has managed to impress audiences with her screen presence and effortless charm. Weeks after its release, the movie continues to hold the fourth position in Netflix's Top 10 list. The Zoya Akhtar directorial not only features Khushi, who is late actress Sridevi's daughter, but also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Aditi Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda in lead roles. In a recent press release, Khushi Kapoor spoke about her childhood days with her mother. She said, “My playground was a movie set, and I think it is a blessing for me."

Speaking about how her childhood was influenced by Bollywood, Khushi continued, "When my sister Janhvi and I were not on set, we would be at home enacting scenes and watching films. I have this specific memory of putting on Om Shanti Om at home, and I would do the wave that Shah Rukh Khan and others would do, making my cousin tie my dupatta on her bracelet to repeat the whole thing.“

“Mom would hate to watch her own movies at home and would get shy and awkward, so we would end up watching them when she wasn't around and re-enact funny things she would do in them. I remember the Charlie Chaplin impersonations we would make her do at home,” added Khushi while sharing memories of her late mother. Sridevi died in 2018 in Dubai, at the age of 54.

Earlier, for the premiere night of her debut project, Khushi Kapoor graced the red carpet wearing a glittery gown that was once worn by her mother, Sridevi.

Like Khushi Kapoor, her sister Janhvi Kapoor also recently spoke about her mother. During a session on the second day of Agenda AajTak 2023, Janhvi shared that she regrets not allowing her mother on the sets of her debut project, Dhadak. She said she consciously wanted to distance herself from her mother as she felt it would be perceived as "an unfair advantage." "People were already saying 'You got your first film because you are Sridevi's daughter'. I decided I won't take any help from her. I thought I had an unfair advantage. It will be more unfair if I took her advice. So, I told her 'Please don't come on set, I have to work on my own'. Sometimes, I feel it was stupid of me. I took all that nonsense a bit too seriously. I regret it... I know she was dying to come on set and help me as a mother. I just didn't let her. One of the biggest regrets... I wish I had just said 'Mumma, please come, I have a shoot. I need you'," concluded Janhvi.

Sridevi is known for her work in iconic movies such as Sadma, Chalbaaz Laadla, Chandni, Mr. India, and English Vinglish.