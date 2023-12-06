Boney Kapoor Reviews Daughter Khushi's Film The Archies: 'Every Actor Is Perfectly Cast'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: boney.kapoor)

Boney Kapoor is beaming with pride as his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to appear in her much-awaited debut film The Archies on Netflix. The producer, who was part of Khushi Kapoor's cheer squad at the film's screening on Tuesday night, wrote an extensive review of the film on his Instagram a day after. In his review, Boney Kapoor wrote, "Took me back to my school days when Archie's comics were every youngster's favorite past time, the world created by Zoya takes you back to the past, every actor is perfectly cast, the songs are absolutely in tune with Archie's world, the entire crew needs to be complimented, @netflix_in team included for their marketing & choosing to do this project & giving it all. Thoroughly enjoyed the film, will watch the film again and again just like the one issue of comic I read multiple times till the new issue was out."

At the screening of her much-anticipated film The Archies, Khushi Kapoor paid a tribute to mom Sridevi in the most special way. The actress was captured on the red captured, wearing a stunning golden gown that was previously worn by her mom some years back. At the screening of the film, hosted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, Khushi Kapoor turned up wearing a gown that was worn by Sridevi to the 2013 IIFA red carpet.

Khushi Kapoor's cheer squad at the big night included her sisbling Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor along with her dad Boney Kapoor. Khushi's cousin Rhea Kapoor was also spotted on the red carpet with her husband Karan Boolani.

The Archies marks the debut film of Shah Rukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The other newcommers include Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.