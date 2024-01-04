Koffee With Karan 8: Asked If She Is Dating The Archies Co-Star Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor Said This

Khushi Kapoor with Vedang Raina. (courtesy: vedangraina)

Karan Johar dropped the 'c' word (as in conjecture) on the latest episode of his talk show Koffee With Karan 8. The host asked his guest Khushi Kapoor if she is dating actor Vedang Raina, her co-star from the film The Archies. "So, conjecture goes that you are dating Vedang Raina," Karan Johar asked Khushi. She replied, "False. I say false, It's not true." Khushi Kapoor added, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om, where there is a row of people saying, Om and I are just good friends."

Meanwhile, Khushi's sister Janhvi Kapoor name-checked Vedang Raina during her Rapid Fire round. Karan Johar asked her, "If you could set up Khushi with someone from the industry, who would it be?" Janhvi replied, "Vedang is cute. They are cute. They look cute. He's got a good vibe."

In a recent interview with Zoom, Vedang Raina addressed his and Khushi's dating rumours and he said, "Khushi and I connected on so many levels. We had a similar taste in music. Khushi and I are not dating. I have a really strong bond with her. We've known each other for so long and we have connected on many things."

Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018. Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film also featured Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda. The film released on streaming giant Netflix last month.