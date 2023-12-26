Khushi Kapoor's Christmas Album Featuring Sister Janhvi, The Archies Co-Star Vedang Raina

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor, who recently featured in The Archies alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, treated her fans on Tuesday to glimpses of her Christmas celebrations with her sibling Janhvi Kapoor, friends Anjini Dhwan, Orry and other. In the pictures shared we can see the Kapoor sisters posing adorably while wearing their winter best. Janhvi and Khushi could also be seen twinning in matching reindeer hairbands. In one picture, Khushi Kapoor's The Archies co-star Vedang Raina can also be spotted. For the caption, Khushi Kapoor simply dropped a heart. Her sister Janhvi commented below the post with a, "I want more decorations."

In a recent press release, Khushi Kapoor spoke about her childhood days with her mother. She said, “My playground was a movie set, and I think it is a blessing for me."

Speaking about how her childhood was influenced by Bollywood, Khushi continued, "When my sister Janhvi and I were not on set, we would be at home enacting scenes and watching films. I have this specific memory of putting on Om Shanti Om at home, and I would do the wave that Shah Rukh Khan and others would do, making my cousin tie my dupatta on her bracelet to repeat the whole thing.“

“Mom would hate to watch her own movies at home and would get shy and awkward, so we would end up watching them when she wasn't around and re-enact funny things she would do in them. I remember the Charlie Chaplin impersonations we would make her do at home,” added Khushi while sharing memories of her late mother.