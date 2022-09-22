This Is What Amitabh Bachchan Gifts To His Granddaughter Aaradhya When She Gets Upset With Him

Amitabh Bachchan with his granddaughter Aaradhya. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Amitabh Bachchan recently spoke about his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan on his popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 and revealed what he gifts her when she gets angry and upsets with him. In the recent episode of the show, when a contestant Vaishnavi Kumari asked the superstar how he manages to spend time with his granddaughter Aaradhya, owing to his busy schedule, he said, "I am not able to spend much time with her. I leave around 7-7:30am, she leaves for school around 8am. She returns after 3-4pm and then she has homework and all to complete. Her mother (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) helps her with those. I return home around 10-11pm. She is already asleep by then."

Amitabh Bachchan added, "Thanks to technology, we stay connected through facetime. It is only Sundays when she is free, and if I get the time, I play with her for some time. When she gets angry or upset with me, I gift her chocolates. And, what is it that women wear in their hair? Bands. Pink is her favourite colour so I gift her pink hair bands and clips when she gets upset. She becomes happy then."

Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping busy with the shooting of his upcoming movies. The veteran actor is gearing up for the release of Goodbye, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is slated to release on October 7.

Also, he has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, co-starring Anupam Kher, Danny Denzopang, Borman Irani, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra, and Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani.