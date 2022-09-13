Goodbye Song Jaikal Mahakal: Amitabh Bachchan And Rashmika Mandanna United By Grief

Big B and Rashmika in a still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Goodbye shared the first track from the film, titled Jaikal Mahakal. The track is Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's ultimate goodbye to Neena Gupta's character in the film. The trailer showcased the damaged relationship dynamics but the track Jaikal Mahakal showcases how the family stands united in the time of grief. As Amitabh Bachchan immerses the ashes of his wife Neena Gupta, he finds solace in the company of his family - his daughter (played by Rashmika Mandanna) and Pavail Gulati (who features as Big B's son). Throughout the song, Rashmika and Big B are reminiscing the good old days spent with Neena Gupta.

Jaikal Mahakal has been sung by Amit Trivedi and Suhas Sawant and it has been composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics are by Swanand Kirkire.

Here's the song Jaikal Mahakal:

Rashmika Mandanna sharing the song, wrote on Instagram: "Like I said anything else I say for this, will not do justice for this music."

Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl and co-produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Viraj Sawant, Vikas Bahl, is slated to release in theatres on October 7.