Uunchai New Poster: The Peak Of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher And Boman Irani's Friendship

Big B shared this poster. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Thank you, Amitabh Bachchan, for blessing our Instagram feeds with the perfect Monday post. He has shared a new poster from the much-awaited film Uunchai. And, we can't keep calm. Here, Amitabh Bachchan along with his friends Anupam Kher and Boman Irani can be seen sitting amidst snow-capped mountains. Along with the poster, Big B wrote, “Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film Uunchai. Come watch me and my friends Anupam Kher and Boman Irani celebrate friendship, adventure and life with your friends and family.” The film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, will hit the theatres on November 11.

Amitabh Bachchan's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan was among the first to leave a red heart under the post.

Uunchai's first poster was released by Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion of Friendship Day. Along with the poster featuring himself, and his friends Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, the actor said, “Celebrate Friendship Day with the first visual of our upcoming Rajshri film Uunchai. Join me, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani on a journey that celebrates friendship.”

Uunchai also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra in key roles. Amitabh Bachchan, earlier this year, shared a snippet from the sets of Uunchai. The still is from a dance sequence. Apart from Big B, we can spot Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Boman Irani.

Here is another one from the same dance sequence. Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan, of course.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna are also part of the film. Before Uunchai, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars Neena Gupta. It will hit the theatres on October 7.