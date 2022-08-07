Uunchai: First Look Of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher And Boman Irani's Film

Uunchai poster. (courtesy: anupampkher)

Amitabh Bachchan, who will be next seen in Uunchaiwith Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, has unveiled the first look on the occasion of International Friendship Day 2022. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie celebrates friendship. In the poster, we can see three men (which seem to be Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani) climbing a mountain. In the background, we can see the peaks covered in the snow. The text on the poster read, "Friendship was their only motivation". Sharing the poster, the Jhund actor wrote, "Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by Rajshri Films and #SoorajBarjatya, will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22".

Produced by Rajshri Productions, Uunchai also stars Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on November 11.

In April, Anupam Kher shared a selfie featuring his Uunchai team Amitabh Bachchan, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani and captioned it as, "May your day feel as good as taking a perfect selfie of the perfect happy moments." In the image, they can be seen inside a car, happily posing for the camera. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. It is slated to hit the theatres on September 9. Amitabh Bachchan also has Good Bye and Project K in his kitty.