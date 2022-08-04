Amitabh Bachchan Is Surprised At A French Hair Salon Using His Pic In Ad: 'What On Earth Is The World Coming To'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan was recently left surprised after a hairdressing salon in Paris used his picture as an advertisement. He shared a picture of a french hair salon's billboard that also features veteran actress Cate Blanchett. Sharing the post, he wrote, ".. a surprise from one who was in Paris and saw a hair dressing salon showing my photograph .. good Lord ! What on Earth is the World coming to, " followed by shocking face emoticons. Soon after he shared the post, his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a heart emoticon. Actress Richa Chadha also dropped heart and hand raise emoticons.

Here have a look:

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and keeps his Insta family entertained by dropping throwback or behind-the-scene pictures of his upcoming movies. A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan shared a vintage photo of himself in a white t-shirt and sunglasses. In the captions, he wrote, "... fashions repeat .. glares of the 70' .. perhaps at the Mahurat of Trishul or Man ji film .. and I see today's stars wearing similar .."

Here have a look:



He also shared a post in which he can be seen posing with the "stalwarts of cinema" - Prabhas, director Prashanth Neel, Raghavendra Rao, Nani, Dulquer Salmaan and Nagi Ashwin. In the captions, he wrote, "... an evening with the stalwarts of cinema .. Prabhas - Bahubali; Prashant - director KGF2; a certain AB ; Raghavendra Rao - producer director Legendary ; Nani - star, film TV ; Dulquer- star Malayalam Tamil Hindi ; Nagi Ashwin , director Project K currently .. and the joy of discussing film cinema and work .."

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan has several films in his kitty - Brahmastra, Good Bye, Uunchai and Project K.