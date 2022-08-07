Anupam Kher Poses With Rajinikanth At Rashtrapati Bhavan. See Pics

Anupam Kher shared this picture. (courtesy: anupampkher)

Anupam Kher recently treated his Insta family to a picture of himself with megastar Rajinikanth. On Saturday, the veteran actor posted two photos with his "friend" Rajinikanth as they met at Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi. In the image, both the actors are happily posing for the camera - Anupam Kher can be seen in a formal outfit layered with a black Nehru jacket, while Rajinikanth looks dashing in a white kurta-pyjama set. Sharing the post, The Kashmir Files actor wrote in Hindi, "Mere dost Rajinikanth jaisa naa koi tha, naa koi hai aur nahi koi hoga! Bohot acha laha milke. Jai Ho! (There is no one like my friend Rajinikanth, neither there will be nor there was ever. It was nice to meet you.) #AazadiKaAmritMahotsav."

Soon after Anupam Kher shared the post, their industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Actress Mahima Chaudhry commented, "2 fav heroes in one frame," while a fan wrote, "Anupam Sir...aapke jaisa bhi aur koi nahin hai."Check out the post below:

A few days ago, Anupam Kher met RRR director SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli at their house in Hyderabad. Sharing the pictures and a video on his Instagram handle, the veteran actor thanked the couple for their warmth and hospitality. He wrote, "Dearest RamaJi and SS Rajamouli! Thank you for your love, warmth and delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity & humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn!"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher has several films in his kitty - Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta and Telugu film, Karthikeya 2.