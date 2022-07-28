Anupam Kher Shares The Story Behind This Iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Scene

Anupam Kher shared this picture. (courtesy: anupampkher)

Anupam Kher is undoubtedly one of the most prolific actors in the country with an enviable repertoire of films. From comedic roles to negative characters, the actor fits into any role with ease. And, it is no surprise that a lot of thought goes into each of these roles. Now, on Thursday, Anupam Kher shared the story behind one of the most iconic scenes – and now, memes – from Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actor has shared a screengrab of the famous phone call scene between Mr Malhotra, played by Anupam Kher and Ms Briganza, played by Archana Puran Singh in the movie.

Sharing details, the veteran actor said, “When I shot for this scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, it was supposed to be just a normal phone conversation between Mr Malhotra and Ms Briganza. But I improvised the scene in these various positions and falling off the bed etc.”

Anupam Kher added, “Everybody was cracking up on the sets and thought I was being crazy. Never knew that it will become the most used meme for almost every situation.” He also added the title track of the film in the background.

Anupam Kher often shares glimpses of his work on social media. Recently, the 67-year-old released a video of him working out in the gym. In the caption, he said, “The only bad workout is the one that didn't happen.”

A few days ago, Anupam Kher announced that he would be portraying late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut's next film Emergency. In a note, the actor added that this would be his 527th project. In the caption, he said, “BIG: Happy and proud to essay the role of the man who questioned fearlessly, a rebel in the truest sense of the word, Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut starrer and directorial next Emergency. My 527th. Jai Ho.”

Anupam Kher's last release was The Kashmir Files. He will soon be seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and others.