Rajinikanth Honours R Madhavan And Nambi Narayanan Post The Success Of Rocketry. See Post

R Madhavan, who is basking on the success of his recently released movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, met megastar Rajinikanth. The veteran actor felicitated R Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan (on whom the movie's based) at his house. Sharing a few glimpses of their meet on his Instagram handle, Madhavan wrote, "When you get the blessings from a one man industry & the very Legend himself, in the presence of another Legend .. it's a moment etched for eternity.Thank you for your kindest words and affection #rajnikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you as does the whole world," followed by heart and rocket emoticons. In one of the videos, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor can be seen seeking Rajinikanth's blessings by touching his feet.

Soon after R Madhavan shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "U deserve more maddy lm was awesome Smile always god bless," while another wrote, "2 legends in one image".

Here have a look at the post shared by R Madhavan:

R Madhavan made his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie is based on a former ISRO ( Indian Space Research Organisation) scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was accused in the ISRO espionage case in 1994 but was later exonerated. The movie also stars Simran and Rajit Kapur in pivotal roles. The movie also marks Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya's special appearances. The Hindi version of the film is currently streaming on OTT platform Voot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, R Madhavan will be next seen in Dhokha Round D Corner and Amriki Pandit.