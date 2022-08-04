When Anupam Kher Got Together With SS Rajamouli And Wife In Hyderabad Over Lunch

Anupam Kher with SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli. (courtesy: AnupamPKher)

Anupam Kher shared pictures with SS Rajamouli on Wednesday after he visited the filmmaker's house for lunch in Hyderabad. The veteran actor shared a video captured at Rajamouli's house where he honoured him with an ethnic shawl as part of a ceremony. He thanked the Baahubali director and his wife Rama Rajamouli for their hospitality and warmth. His post read: "Dearest RamaJi and SS Rajamouli! Thank you for your love, warmth and delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity & humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn!"

The video features Anupam Kher asking the director to accept the shawl by wrapping it around him. "How can you otherwise remember me for?" he asks in the clip. To this, Rama Rajamouli replies, "No, how can we forget you." Anupam Kher also shared a picture with the couple.

Take a look at the post below:



Dearest #RamaJi and @ssrajamouli! Thank you for your love, warmth & delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity & humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn! pic.twitter.com/8ZiBgmIohx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 3, 2022

SS Rajamouli's recent magnum opus RRR was a worldwide blockbuster hit. It starred Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film was a fictional take on the lives of revolutionary fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) set in the pre-Independence era.

Anupam Kher was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. He will star in the upcoming Sooraj Barjatya film, Uunchai co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. The veteran actor will also feature in the Telugu film, Karthikeya 2.