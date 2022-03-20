Amitabh Bachchan Is 'Still Trying To Groove'. Bonus Anupam Kher

Amitabh Bachchan from Uunchai (Courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan's social media game is a class apart. The veteran actor knows how to keep his fans hooked while we wait for his regular updates. Glimpses from his shoot life often feature in his posts, especially on Instagram. While he drops a thought-provoking line at times, on others he uplifts the mood with a quirky photo. This time, he has taken us inside the set of Uunchai where we see him with the star cast of the Sooraj Barjatya directorial. What we see in the photo can blow our minds.

We see Amitabh Bachchan matching dance steps with co-actors Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa. The four are dressed up in suits and seem to be enjoying a party.

The caption read, “And still trying to groove,” along with some laughing emojis.

Earlier, Anupam Kher had shared photos and videos from the same set.

Amitabh Bachchan, too, had earlier shared photos from the same dance sequence. In the frame, we see Big B dancing with some youngsters. Danny Denzongpa is also present. The caption read, “Still moving and shaking... errr... the bones.” Again, Big B added laughing emojis.

His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reacted with raised-hands emoji.

His daughter Shweta Bachchan left heart-eye emoji.

Here's another still from the same shoot sequence. Amitabh Bachchan is seen in his quirky eyeglasses, a grey and black suit and a cap typical of Himachal Pradesh. While he made a funny face and bit his lips, Big B captioned the image, “Keti ko Keti ko.”

It's not just the dance that has won Amitabh Bachchan's heart. The veteran actor has also been drawn towards action shots in his films. Despite his age, he continues to do these shots by himself. Here's a glimpse where he is seen smashing a wall of glass. He wrote, “After 53 years and age 80, there are some things that never change... action.”

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Uunchai, Brahmastra and Runway 34.