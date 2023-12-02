This Is Not A Drill: Kapil Sharma And Sunil Grover Reunite For Netflix Show

Kapil Sharma with Sunil Grover. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

This is not a drill - Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are all set to reunite. The stars shared an update in an Instagram video. The post shared by Netflix India read, "Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover back together. Coming soon, only on Netflix." The video begins with Kapil Sharma greeting the audience. "Hi guys, this is Kapil Sharma." To this, Sunil Grover adds, "And you know who I am." The duo then add that they will appear together in a show on Netflix. More jokes incoming - "So we're going to be in more than 190 countries," Kapil says. Sunil hilariously adds, "Forget Australia though." IYKYK.

Besides Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur are also a part. Take a look at the post here:

A little background on Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma's equation. Sunil Grover starred in Kapil Sharma's shows - Comedy Nights With Kapil and the previous seasons of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the comedian quit The Kapil Sharma Show, after Kapil allegedly abused him while he was flying home from Melbourne in 2017.

Sunil Grover, a popular name in the Indian television industry, has also been a part of several Bollywood movies such as Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Sunil Grover also starred in Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy drama Pataakha, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. He also had a brief role in Aamir Khan's 2008 superhit film Ghajini, Akshay Kumar's Gabbar Is Back to name a few. This year, Sunil Grover starred in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Kapil Sharma was seen hosting the popular television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He also featured in a Netflix special and starred in Nandita Das' Zwigato. He also had a Netflix special earlier.