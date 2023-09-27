In Flight Pic Of Sushmita Sen, Kapil Sharma, Mahima Chaudhry And Anurag Kashyap

Kapil Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Comedian Kapil Sharma, on Tuesday, dropped a picture with famous celebrities like director Anurag Kashyap, former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen, and actor Mahima Chaudhry. Kapil posted a selfie on Instagram where they can be seen ready for a selfie and pose with a smile. Along with the post, he wrote, "Journey is beautiful when people around you r beautiful @sushmitasen47 @mahimachaudhry1 @anuragkashyap10." Netizens flooded the comment section with their adorable comments. A user wrote, "Bahut Khoob" while another fan commented, "Woah you 4"."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil will be seen in a special appearance in The Crew, which is being headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Earlier, Tabu dropped an appreciation post for Kapil. She wrote, " Aap aaye bahar aayi. From the bottom of my heart thank you for being part of #TheCrew. From being on your show to having you as my co-actor it has always been a delight and a joy!! @kapilsharma."

Tabu also posted a happy picture with Kapil from the sets of The Crew. The Crew is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan is directing it.

Speaking about the film, Rhea earlier said, ''Bringing these three gorgeous, talented movie stars at the top of their game for my next picture is a dream come true. I am excited, determined, and nervous, and can't wait for the shoot to begin. Plus, this is the second time I am collaborating with Ekta after Veere Di Wedding and it means the world to me to have her support throughout." Actor Diljit Dosanjh also has a special role in the film.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)