Kapil Sharma On Feeling Uncomfortable About Romancing Co-Star As Wife Ginni Watched: "<i>Haath Kaamp Rahe The Mere</i>"

Kapil Sharma is currently gearing up for the release of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. In a recent interaction, the actor opened up about feeling nervous while filming romantic scenes in front of his wife, Ginni Chatrath.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, Kapil Sharma's wife reacted to his onscreen intimate moments.

Ginni said, "Bardash nahi hota. Bahut jealousy hoti hai﻿ (I can't tolerate it. I get very jealous)."

Kapil continued that there was a particular day on set while shooting for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, when he was filming a romantic song with co-star Warina. He shared the experience of shooting the song with Ginni present on set.

Kapil said, "Throughout the film, we were mostly doing comedy and running around, but on the day I was shooting a romantic song with Warina in Bhopal, Ginni came to the set. The director asks you to look into the heroine's eyes and put your hand in her hair, and meanwhile, your wife is watching everything on the monitor. Mushkil hota hai, haath kaamp rahe thay mere﻿ (It becomes difficult - my hands were literally shaking). Whenever I would come to Ginni after finishing the shoot to complain about the hot weather, she would say, 'What are you worried about? You are enjoying.'"

About Kapil Sharma And Ginni

As for their love story, Kapil Sharma and Ginni met during their college days. There were hurdles in their relationship along the way, but Kapil Sharma went public in 2017 and got married in 2018. They have a daughter named Anayra and a son named Trishaan.

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a sequel to the 2015 comedy film, which also starred the comedian alongside Varun Sharma, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sai Lokur, and Elli Avram. The first film focused on Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan, played by Sharma, who is married to four women.

The film is written and directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas Mustan. The cast also includes Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Manjot Singh, and Parul Gulati.

