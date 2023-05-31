Aamir Khan Asked Kapil Sharma "Why Was I Never Invited" To The Show. Comedian's Reply

Kapil Sharma and Aamir Khan clicked at a film's trailer launch.

The closest superstar Aamir Khan and comedian Kapil Sharma came to sharing screen space was at the trailer launch of the Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 3 in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Kapil Sharma and Aamir Khan were sharing the stage, when Aamir Khan said, "I have been spending more time with my family these days. I like to watch something funny every night before bed. I have been watching The Kapil Sharma Show for a few months now and I have become a fan. I rang him a few weeks back to appreciate his comic work." Aamir asked Kapil Sharma, "I am asking this before he can say anything. I am a step ahead of Kapil. But why was I never invited to be the guest at the show?"

Kapil Sharma revealed that he invited Aamir Khan thrice. However, he wasn't able to catch him in the interval of 3 years. Kapil Sharma told Aamir Khan in Hindi, "It would be our good fortune to have you on our show. I have always met him in the crowd and have always requested him to come to our show. But he used to say that he is going somewhere and will meet once he is back. Cut to, we meet straight after three years." Aamir Khan intervened and said, "Main 100% aaunga lekin main ek cheez bolta hoon. Aap mujhe meri film release ke time bulate hai. Mujhe release ke liye nahin aana hai. Mujhe aise hi entertainment ke liye bulao (I just want to come to entertain and not for any film promotions)."

Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma were also pictured hugging at the event. See pictures here:

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in August last year. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project during the event, Aamir Khan said that he will feature in another film when he is "emotionally ready."