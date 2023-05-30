To Birthday Boy Krushna Abhishek, With Love From Kapil Sharma

Image was shared by Kapil Sharma. (courtesy: kapilsharma )

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma had the sweetest message for his friend Krushna Abhishek on his birthday. Kapil Sharma, who has worked with Krushna Abhishek in The Kapil Sharma Show, wished his co-star by sharing an image on them on Instagram alongside a heartfelt post. In the candid picture, we can see the duo sharing a laugh while twinning in black suits. Sharing the image, Kapil Sharma wrote, "Happy birthday mere bhai Krushna hamesha khush raho,tandrust raho aur aise hi duniya ko entertain karte raho bahut sara pyaar(Happy birthday my brother Krushna. Always stay happy and healthy and keep entertaining the world like this. Lots of love)."

Replying to the post, Krushna wrote, "Thank u kappu. Love u and what a pic our best pic to date."

Take a look at the post here:

A few weeks back, Kapil Sharma walked the ramp at an event with his three-year-old daughter Anayra.

The comedian who got married to Ginni Chatrath in 2018, gave birth to Anayra in 2020. The father-daughter duo walked the ramp in style, wearing matching black outfits. However, it was Anayra, who stole the show as she blew kisses at the audience and smiled widely as she walked the ramp holding her father's hand. A video of the walk was also shared by Kapil Sharma with the caption, "Beti fashion show! a movement & an initiative by Anu Ranjan to support girl child education. Always happy to be part of this wonderful cause." Needless to say, this is the cutest video on the Internet today. Television actress Mahhi Vij and Comedy Nights with Kapil co-star Kiku Sharda left heart emojis below the post.

On the professional front, Krushna Abhishek is an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show. He is seen on the show with Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri, and Archana Puran Singh. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma was last seen in a leading role in the film Zwigato directed by Nandita Das.