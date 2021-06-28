This Is Neetu Kapoor's 'World' - Yes, It Includes Alia Bhatt

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights The picture features the actress with her son Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was also present

The picture also features Riddhima's daughter Samara

Actress Neetu Kapoor treated her fans to a brand new family picture on Monday. In the picture that she shared on Instagram, she can be seen spending some time with her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. If you think that the family picture is complete with just Ranbir and Riddhima, then you are mistaken. The picture also features Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt, with the Kapoor family. Riddhima's daughter Samara is also a part of the picture. It looks like that the picture is from Alia Bhatt's recent get-together with Ranbir Kapoor's family. Neetu Kapoor kept her caption simple yet significant as she wrote: "My world."

Neetu Kapoor's post received scores of comments from her Instafam. Among others, Alia Bhatt's mother, actress Soni Razdan, dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also left heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's new post here:

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt dropped a comment on Neetu Kapoor's throwback picture featuring her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. "This was me having a birds eye view on every time he spoke, quite an ironical pic," Neetu Kapoor wrote in the caption. Alia Bhatt expressed her fondness for Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's picture as she commented: "Love this." She also added a laughing and many heart emojis to the caption.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating each other for a long time now. The actress shares a close bond with Ranbir Kapoor's family. She is often seen spending time with Ranbir and his family.

The duo will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming sci-fi film Brahmastra.